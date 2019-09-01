Another "moo-ing" champion crowned at the Minnesota State Fair

There really is something for everyone at the State Fair, even if your something is sounding like a cow.

The annual human "Moo-ing" competition is always good for a laugh as fair-goers pit their cow-like vocalizations against one another to see who is the most convincing.

It always takes place the second Sunday of the fair as animals and humans converge into one for the contest.

You truly have to hear it to believe it.

The 2019 winner is actually a repeat champion, after she took the crown in 2018 as well.