Another gang bust in Minneapolis, 10 arrested

Ten members of the "10z" street gang in south Minneapolis have been charged with crimes including illegal firearm possession and drug trafficking as part of an ongoing federal crackdown to combat gang violence in the city.

This crackdown is part of a broader initiative that began with charges against 45 gang members back in 2023. Since that bust, federal authorities have made several other gang-related arrests.

In the recent case, the ten people are facing charges including:

Don Buddie Austin, 32, is charged with possessing a firearm as a felon.

Albert William Bratton, 28, is charged with possession a firearm as a felon.

Paul Antonio Early, 32, is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Toraus Marquis Eason, 44, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and MDMA, and possessing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Billy Ismael Hawkins, 34, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

Jaquan Lavelle Jackson, 29, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possessing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Bernard Augusta Mack, 29, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possessing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Joshua Benjamin Scott, 37, is charged with possession of a firearm.

Austin Joevon Toy, 22, is charged with possession of a machine gun.

Armond Quinton Wright, 33, is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, and possessing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

About the 10z gang, the U.S. Attorney's Office writes: "The Minneapolis street gang known as the 10z are involved in narcotics and firearms trafficking in south Minneapolis, as well as violent crime throughout the Minneapolis metropolitan area. The focal point of the 10z criminal activity is the area around Peavey Park at the intersection of Franklin and Chicago Avenues. The 10z are affiliated with another gang, the 20z, which operate in the same south Minneapolis territory."

Last year, U.S. Attorney Andy Luger said his office is focusing on taking down three overarching gangs: the Highs, the Lows, and the Bloods.

"The Highs and the Lows are focused on north Minneapolis, divided by Broadway and the Bloods operate primarily in south Minneapolis," Luger explained. "Today, in our first set of gang indictments, we are bringing RICO and related charges against 45 members of the Highs and the Bloods."

Underneath the larger groups, prosecutors say "numerous" gang subsets exist, like the 10z and 20z.