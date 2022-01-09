Another blast of Artic Air moves across the state

After a seasonable and quiet day on Saturday, we're waking up to subzero temperatures Sunday. Most of the state is under a Wind Chill Advisory through Sunday afternoon as a Northwest flow will bring wind chills to as low as -35°.

The bitter cold will carry us into the start of the work week, as Monday temperatures will struggle to get above 5°, with sub-zero wind chills. If left unexposed, skin could become frostbit in as little as 10 minutes. So be sure to bundle up!

After Monday, relief is in store as our temperatures will head back to seasonable. By Wednesday, we'll see a rebound of the 20s, and by weeks end we reach the 30s.