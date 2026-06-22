Parent-led petition targets Anoka-Hennepin school board over budget cuts

The Brief Parents in the Anoka-Hennepin School District have collected more than 3,000 signatures to put a levy referendum on the ballot in the fall. The proposed levy would raise taxes on homeowners by about $30 a month to help fund schools facing budget cuts. The school board is divided on the issue and will decide whether to take action after the petition is submitted Thursday.



Parents in the state’s largest school district are leading a grassroots push to let voters decide on a school funding levy this fall.

Parents organize to put school funding levy on ballot

What we know:

A group called Parents for Good has collected more than 3,000 signatures on a petition to put a levy referendum on the ballot in the fall.

The group says the levy would increase taxes on homeowners by about $30 a month to help fund the Anoka-Hennepin School District, which is facing budget cuts.

Michelle Powers, co-founder of Parents for Good, said, "It is unusual. We didn't even know it was an option until a few months ago. I don't think anyone has done this in twenty years is what we were told. I think it's incredible. It has been really touching to see so many people come together and work toward this particular cause."

The district has eliminated more than 200 jobs over the last couple of years to cut $22 million from its budget because of inflation, expiring COVID-19 funds and stagnant enrollment.

Supporters of the levy packed the school board meeting Monday night to voice their views and urge the board to let voters decide in November.

While the school board can take the petition under advisement, it does not automatically require an election to be held.

'They are high enough'

The other side:

Not everyone agrees that raising taxes is the answer for better schools.

Tiffany Strabala, who opposes the levy, said, "I want to see better test results and higher standards before even considering putting a levy on the ballot. We're not getting a good return on our investment here in Anoka-Hennepin School District."

The board is reportedly split on the levy, with some members supporting the idea of letting voters decide and others more hesitant.

Parents for Good plans to submit the petition to district officials on Thursday.

After that, it will be up to the school board to decide if it wants to take any action.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear whether the school board will move forward with the levy referendum or what their final decision will be after the petition is submitted.