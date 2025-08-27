Annunciation shooting: Reactions from Minnesota, national leaders

The Brief A shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in south Minneapolis on Wednesday morning left two children dead, and 17 others injured. The tragedy has sparked widespread reaction from both local and national leaders.



A shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in south Minneapolis on Wednesday morning that left two children dead, and 17 people injured has sparked widespread reaction from both local and national leaders.

Minneapolis shooting reaction

What they're saying:

Hennepin Healthcare has confirmed it is currently caring for 10 victims from this morning’s incident. One adult and six children are in critical condition. One adult and two children are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Children's Hospital is caring for seven children, between the ages of 9-16, who were admitted to their hospital for care as a result of the shooting. One patient has been discharged.

Minnesota Gov. Walz tweeted the following at 9:10 a.m.: "I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information… I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."

Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings immediately, in honor of the lives lost.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty wrote in a statement that its victim services team is onsite, while noting that "our hearts break as we write this."

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted the following: "I am beyond heartbroken over the tragic news of the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. I am praying for all the families impacted by this horrific tragedy."

Minneapolis City Council

What they're saying:

A joint statement from Minneapolis council members Koski and Palmisano on Wednesday stated the following: "This is a heartbreaking day for our city. Today, we must come together in compassion and support for those directly impacted. Our hearts are with the students, families, educators, and clergy of Annunciation. Please hold our community in your thoughts as we navigate this tragedy together."

A statement from council member Jason Chavez said the following: "These weapons and acts of violence have no place in Minneapolis or anywhere. My heart goes out to all the children, families, educators and community members who were heavily impacted by this. I’m committed to coming together with all levels of government to address this. The lives of our future generations depend on it.

Council member Katie Cashman has also released the following statement: "I am absolutely horrified by the events unfolding this morning, and our office is here to support those who need it. This is a time to hold your loved ones close and check in with each other."

Council member Jamal Osman released the following statement: "Today is a heartbreaking day. No child should ever face violence, especially on their first day of school. My heart is with the parents and families who are experiencing unimaginable loss."

A joint statement provided by all council members similarly condemned the act of violence, while calling it "a heartbreaking day" for the city and state.

National response

Big picture view:

Both President Trump and Vice President VD Vance have referenced the shooting, with the latter saying, "We’re at the WH monitoring the situation in Minneapolis. Join all of us in praying for the victims!"

President Trump ordered the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds throughout the U.S. until sunset on Aug. 31.

On Wednesday afternoon, former President Barack Obama released a statement saying, "We can't allow ourselves to become numb to mass shootings. What happened today in Minneapolis is heartbreaking, and Michelle and I are praying for the parents who have lost a child or will be sitting at their hospital bedside after yet another act of unspeakable, unnecessary violence."

Shortly after, former president Joe Biden released the following statement: "No parent should ever have to bury their child. Jill and I are heartbroken and there are simply no words to adequately mark such a horrific and painful moment. With all our hearts, we are praying for the victims, their families, and the community of Minneapolis."

Meanwhile, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords released a statement saying in part: "When will enough be enough? No one should have to fear for their lives when attending religious services… This doesn’t have to be the reality for anyone. There are solutions that legislators should act on now to prevent another tragic day like today."