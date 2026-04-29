Annunciation shooting: Minnesota Senate to vote on assault weapons ban

The Brief The Minnesota Senate is preparing to vote on a major gun safety bill after a mass shooting at Annunciation church and school last August. The proposed legislation includes an assault weapons ban, restrictions on binary triggers and ghost guns, and more funding for mental health and school safety. The bill faces strong opposition from Republicans and gun rights groups, and its passage is not guaranteed.



Lawmakers are moving closer to a vote on new gun safety measures after a deadly mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School last August.

Senate prepares for vote on sweeping gun safety bill

What we know:

The proposed package of new laws passed through committee and is now headed for a floor vote in the Minnesota Senate. The legislation includes a ban on firearms defined as assault weapons, restrictions on binary triggers and ghost guns, and additional funding for mental health access and school safety.

The push for these changes comes after a shooter fired 116 rounds into Annunciation Church in about two minutes, injuring more than 20 people and killing students Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel.

Parents from Annunciation and across the state have sent dozens of letters supporting the assault weapons ban, and a fifth grader from the school told lawmakers, "This law will help to keep kids like me safe."

Jackie Flavin, Harper Moyski's mother, said, "We can't fix everything overnight. But we can decide what kind of firepower is normal in civilian life. We can decide that some things are simply too destructive to be casual."

The bill’s author says she is confident the bill will pass and even get some Republican support, but there are doubts about whether all Senate Democrats will vote in favor.

Gun Owners Caucus pushes back

The other side:

The Gun Owners Caucus opposes the assault weapons ban, arguing it may be unconstitutional and would not have prevented the tragedy at Annunciation.

Republicans are strongly against the bill, with Sen. Rich Draheim of Madison Lake saying, "Just since this was posted last night, until right now, I've literally had hundreds, if not a thousand emails, urging me to oppose this bill from my district."

Sen. Zaynab Mohamed of Minneapolis acknowledged the divide, saying, "I do understand there's a fundamental issue, a fundamental disagreement on whether we should include an assault weapons ban into the bill or not. I think overwhelmingly, Minnesotans are asking us to do so."

The bill also addresses mental health and school safety, aiming to provide more resources to prevent future violence.

Harper Moyski’s father attended the hearing where the bill was finalized. It may be the last time this year he sees progress on gun safety, given the uncertain support in the Senate.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if the bill will pass the full Senate, as some Democrats remain undecided and Republican opposition is strong. The timeline for a final vote has not been announced. Gun safety bills have stalled in the House.