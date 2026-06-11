Rush City Fly-In: Minnesota veteran parachute team to dive at 100 mph this Sunday

The Brief The Rush City Fly-In will be held Sunday morning at the Rush City Regional Airport with free admission and $2 parking. The Patriot Parachute Team, made up of military veterans, will perform a special parachute jump featuring American and America 250 flags. The event also showcases vintage planes like the World War II-era Miss Mitchell B-25 bomber.



Aviation fans and families can look forward to a unique experience at the Rush City Fly-In this Sunday.

Rush City Fly-In brings special skydiving performance

What we know:

The Rush City Fly-In and Drive-In is set for Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Rush City Regional Airport. Admission is free, though parking costs $2. It will feature a variety of airplanes on display in addition to a car show and a pancake breakfast by the Lions Club.

The Patriot Parachute Team, made up of 25 veterans, most of them retired Navy SEALs, will be one of the main attractions.

"So, I’m over 75-hundred jumps now, there are members of the team that have over 22-thousand jumps," said Isaiah Manning, founder of the Patriot Parachute Team.

The team will jump from 6,000 feet and perform what they call a controlled collision, flying parachutes together while carrying both the American flag and an America 250 flag to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.

"We actually will fly our parachutes together," said Manning, describing how they connect the American flag with the America 250 flag in honor of the upcoming anniversary of the country. "So once we attach these flags, we will fly them horizontally back and forth across the ground. We'll set smokes off of our smoke bracket, so there'll be smoke coming out. And we end up at about 1,800 feet above the ground, we'll turn those canopies and fly those parachutes directly at the ground while spinning. We'll reach about 100 miles an hour and then about 500 feet above ground, separate the flags, and we'll then turn and land."

The event is designed to highlight the skills of veterans and offer a legal way for them to keep the adrenaline going after military service.

"The whole reason that I founded the team was I thought, man, when I get out of the military, how do I keep the adrenaline going for what I did while I was active? And this is really the only way that I've found a legal way to get adrenaline for the guys because everything else we did in the military you can't really legally do outside on the civilian side," said Manning.

The fly-in will also feature both new and vintage aircraft, including the Miss Mitchell, a World War II-era B-25 bomber from the Minnesota Wing of the Commemorative Air Force.

A special morning for veterans and aviation fans

Why you should care:

The Rush City Fly-In offers a rare chance to see skilled military veterans in action and experience a close-up look at historic and modern aircraft. The event is family-friendly, and it’s a unique way to celebrate Minnesota’s aviation history and the service of veterans.

Manning, who grew up in Minnesota, shared his excitement about performing in his home state. "It’s great to jump here. I grew up in Minnesota, so it’s always fun to, I know the city, and I know Minnesota quite well from the air now," said Manning.

Manning is also known for being the first person to parachute into Gopher Stadium, Target Field and CHS Field.

The fly-in is scheduled for Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to noon, with the Patriot Parachute Team’s performance happening between 10:00 a.m. and noon. Vintage aircraft will be on display throughout the morning, and the event is open to the public.