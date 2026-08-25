Annunciation shooting: Minneapolis to hold day of remembrance and service on Aug. 27

article

The Brief On Thursday, Aug. 27, Minneapolis is holding a day of service and remembrance at Pearl Park in honor of the Annunciation community. Community members are invited to help plant flowers and trees, assemble youth care kits and collect school supplies from 1 to 5 p.m. Minneapolis residents are encouraged to place two candles or lights in their windows on Aug. 27 in memory of Fletcher Merkel and Harper Moyski, the two students killed in the shooting.



Thursday, Aug. 27, will be a day of service and remembrance in Minneapolis to mark one year since the deadly mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School.

Two Annunciation students were killed and dozens of others were injured in the August 25, 2025, shooting that occurred while students, staff and neighbors were gathering for mass during the first week of school.

Pearl Park event

What we know:

Minneapolis city leaders and partners are holding a community and remembrance event in Pearl Park from 1 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 in honor of the Annunciation community. People are invited to come to plant flowers and trees, assemble youth care kit and collect school supplies.

The care kits will go to Avenues for Youth, a nonprofit organization supporting youth experiencing homelessness. School supplies will go to Minneapolis Public Schools students.

What to bring:

Below are lists of the school supplies and care kit items needed. All items should be new and unopened.

Items recommended for school supplies

Pencils, pens, etc.

Markers

Crayons

Backpacks

Notebooks

Highlighters

Binders

Water bottles

Sticky notes

Items recommended for care kits for Avenues for Youth

Feminine hygiene products

Decks of cards

Stickers

Fidget spinners

Hard warmers

Notebooks

Honor Harper and Fletcher with bells and lights

What you can do:

At 8:26 a.m. on Aug. 27, churches are encouraged to ring their bells in memory of Fletcher Merkel and Harper Moyski, the two students killed in the shooting. Minneapolis residents are also asked to place two candles or lights in their windows to honor the victims.

Acts of service

What you can do:

Annunciation is encouraging everyone to serve others in their own communities or to perform an act of kindness on Aug. 27.

If you don’t know where to start, Annunciation suggested the following places to volunteer or donate to:

Catholic Charities

Bridging

Every Meal

Incarnation Food Shelf

Memorial Blood Centers

Second Harvest Heartland

READ NEXT: How to support, honor Annunciation community on 1-year anniversary

Annunciation requests privacy to support community healing

What they're saying:

Annunciation is requesting privacy as the community and those affected are still in the early stages of healing, according to the city's news release. All events at Annunciation church are private and closed to the public.

The community also requests that the public not send stuffed animals, flowers, food or other physical donations.

How You Can Help:

Anyone wishing to support the community is encouraged to contribute to the Annunciation Hope and Healing Fund.

Following the August 27, 2025, mass shooting, the Catholic Community Foundation of Minnesota established the Annunciation Hope and Healing Fund. The fund will provide financial support for the needs of the church, school and others affected by the shooting.

Contributions to the fund can be made here.

Information on donating via bank, credit card, or mailing a check can be found here.

Minneapolis City Council adopts honorary resolution

Big picture view:

The Minneapolis City Council adopted a resolution on Tuesday honoring the victims, survivors, families and communities of Annunciation and commemorating one year of hope and healing.

The resolution also recognizes the Annunciation community's resilience, courage, faith and compassion in caring for one another, supporting those who are grieving and continuing to move forward together in spite of the tragedy.

"People don't forget where they were on that day, on that moment," said Mayor Jacob Frey at the Minneapolis City Council Committee of the Whole meeting. "As mayor, you see things you never want to see, you hear things that you never wanted to hear. You also have the opportunity to experience people at their very best. And that's what I saw. Not just on that date, but over the next several weeks, months, this whole year."