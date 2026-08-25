New Prague man missing since Aug. 9 found dead

The Brief The New Prague Police Department has canceled a missing person alert after Daniel Labelle, 53, was found dead. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body on Aug. 24. Labelle was last seen Aug. 9 near the 700 block of North 3rd St. in St. Peter.



The New Prague Police Department has canceled a missing person alert after Daniel Labelle, 53, was found dead and identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

Missing person alert canceled

What we know:

The New Prague Police Department originally asked for the public's help locating Labelle after he was last seen Aug. 9 near the 700 block of North 3rd St. in St. Peter. He had been driving a 2015 gray Toyota Camry with Minnesota license plate NXA334, and authorities had expressed concern for his safety.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body on Aug. 24, prompting the department to cancel the alert.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear where Labelle was found or what caused his death. No additional details have been released by the New Prague Police Department at this time.