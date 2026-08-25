Minnesota bans firearms in all court facilities starting Sept. 1

The Brief Starting Sept. 1, firearms and other weapons will be banned in all Minnesota court facilities under a new statewide order. The order, signed by Chief Justice Natalie E. Hudson, applies to everyone, including those with a permit to carry legally elsewhere. Licensed peace officers on duty and weapons introduced as evidence are among the limited exceptions.



A new statewide order will ban firearms and other weapons from all Minnesota court facilities starting Sept. 1, 2026, in an effort to expand protections that have been in place at select locations for more than two decades.

Firearms ban in Minnesota courts

What we know:

The order, signed by Chief Justice Natalie E. Hudson, extends a weapons prohibition that has been in effect since 2003 at the Minnesota Judicial Center and in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the State Capitol.

The expanded policy now covers court-occupied areas in county government buildings and any other facilities used for the official business of the Minnesota Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and district courts across the state.

The ban applies to everyone entering court-occupied areas, including people who hold a permit to carry a firearm. People can be subject to weapons screening when entering the added areas, and anyone who refuses required screening may be denied entry, according to the policy.

Dig deeper:

Limited exceptions apply to licensed peace officers and federally authorized law enforcement agents who are carrying weapons in the course of official duties.

Weapons introduced as evidence during a trial or evidentiary hearing are also permitted, subject to advance-notice requirements and safety guidelines, according to a press release.