South St. Paul murder: Man gets life in prison for shooting 72-year-old roommate

The Brief Jacob John Audie, 37, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday for the murder of Michael Maurice Schille, 72, of South St. Paul. Audie was found guilty Aug. 19, 2026, of one count of premeditated first-degree murder and one count of intentional second-degree murder. The shooting happened April 11, 2025, inside their shared apartment.



A South St. Paul man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of killing his 72-year-old roommate.

South St. Paul murder case

What we know:

Jacob John Audie, 37, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Michael Maurice Schille, 72, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced.

Judge Kathryn Iverson handed down the sentence in Dakota County District Court. Audie was found guilty Aug. 19 of one count of premeditated first-degree murder, and one count of intentional second-degree murder following a stipulated facts trial.

The shooting happened April 11, 2025, inside the apartment Audie and Schille shared in South St. Paul. Audie shot Schille in the side of his face using Schille's own gun.

Audie remains in custody at the Dakota County Jail and is awaiting transfer to the Department of Corrections.

Fatal South St. Paul shooting charges

The backstory:

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment in the 700 block of 12th Avenue North around 8:48 p.m. on April 11, 2025. At the scene, officers located Audie standing in the parking lot near the west side of the building with a phone in his hand. He was taken into custody at that point.

Once inside the apartment, police found a rifle magazine on the kitchen table, an AR-style rifle in the living room with a live round lying next to it and a rifle magazine in the back bedroom on a table, according to charges.

Police also found Schille sitting on a couch in a back bedroom, with a TV remote in his hand and a gunshot wound on the left side of his face. An empty carbine casing was found on the couch near him, police say.

Shooting suspect speaks to police

Dig deeper:

Once in custody, Audie told police that he had lived with the victim for the last one-to-two years at the apartment.

Audie said that he had shot Schille using the victim’s rifle, then called 911 and told them what he had done.