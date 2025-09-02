Annunciation shooting moves community toward action

The Brief Community members are making sure the Annunciation victims and families are not forgotten or alone. Volunteers have been maintaining the memorial site and spreading love throughout the city.



As Annunciation families are starting to grieve the unimaginable tragedy, community members are making sure the victims are not forgotten or alone.

Volunteers have been maintaining the memorial site and spreading love throughout Minneapolis and beyond.

Spreading love in unique ways

The backstory:

Last Wednesday’s deadly shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis took the lives of two children and left many others injured.

Local perspective:

Many helpers have stepped up in the aftermath to show support and love to Annunciation families.

"I had my nine-year-old son ask me, why were two of my friends shot today, one fatally," said Mary Kole Macdonald, a community member.

Macdonald said the horrific incident was too painful for words, and she was moved by a saying that has become a common theme in the aftermath of this nightmare.

Principal DeBoer quoted an African proverb, "Pray with your feet."

So, she did. Macdonald showed up at the Annunciation campus, willing to help in any way she could. She has been one of the memorial organizers outside the church and school.

"We’ve been maintaining the flowers, the beautiful votives at the memorial for Harper and Fletcher," said Macdonald. "Still looking for volunteers to staff the site, we have moved the pink Annunciation Support sign program here. I ordered 1,000 signs today. We just want to keep these memories alive and spread it across the neighborhood and maybe further."

What they're saying:

Kickliy, a well-known sports and events artist based in Minnesota, said he is using his God-given talents. He wanted to know how he could comfort a friend who has children at the school.

"Could you just please go and do a painting of the front of the church. That would really help me and my family, as well as I know it would help other families," said Kickliy.

"Did my first one and then I kind of thought, I’ll do this until the 17th and I’ll give you all the paintings and you can auction them off and all the money that’s made can go 100% to the school and the families."

By the numbers:

Blue and green ribbons line the streets and neighborhoods throughout Minneapolis and beyond. The helpers behind the initiative call it Bows of Love.

"We thought maybe we’d have 30 to 50 neighbors show up, and we had 300 on Friday and another 200-300 on Saturday," said Sarah Henning, Bows of Love organizer.

"I think it just shows when something like this happens, everybody wants to do something to just ease the pain in some way. Our hope is this is a show of love and support for the Annunciation families."

Now, thousands of ribbons can be seen across the city and beyond.

"Blue and green are the school colors for Annunciation. We wanted to make it easy and recognizable and connect right away for those families. My best guess at this point is somewhere between 8,000+ maybe," said Henning.

What you can do:

If you want to volunteer or get connected with any of the initiatives mentioned, learn more at one of the links below.

Express interest in an Annunciation support yard sign here.

Volunteer to help maintain the vigil/memorial site here.

Learn more about the oil painting auction by following Kickliy on social media.

Get involved with Bows of Love here.