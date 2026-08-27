Annunciation shooting 1 year later: How community can honor those impacted

The Brief Thursday, Aug. 27 marks one year since the deadly mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis. Gov. Tim Walz has declared Aug. 27 Annunciation Day of Hope, Resilience and Love Minneapolis is holding a remembrance event and supply drive in Pearl Park from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m., which is one of several ways you can support and honor the Annunciation community on the anniversary of the tragedy.



Thursday, Aug. 27 marks one year since the deadly mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis that claimed the lives of two students and injured 30 others.

While the Annunciation community is asking for privacy on this day as they continue to heal and move forward, there are several ways people can honor and support the victims.

Walz declares Annunciation Day of Hope, Resilience and Love

What they're saying:

In a statement released Thursday morning, Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Aug. 27 to be Annunciation Day of Hope, Resilience and Love.

"One year ago, Minnesota was forever changed by a senseless act of violence at Annunciation Catholic Church and School," Walz said in his statement. "Today, we remember Harper. We remember Fletcher. We hold our kids close enough to feel their hearts beat and we move our feet towards peace."

Pearl Park remembrance event, supply drive

Community event:

Minneapolis city leaders and partners are holding a community and remembrance event in Pearl Park from 1 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 in honor of the Annunciation community. People are invited to come to plant flowers and trees, assemble youth care kit and collect school supplies.

The care kits will go to Avenues for Youth, a nonprofit organization supporting youth experiencing homelessness. School supplies will go to Minneapolis Public Schools students.

What to bring:

Below are lists of the school supplies and care kit items needed. All items should be new and unopened.

Items recommended for school supplies

Pencils, pens, etc.

Markers

Crayons

Backpacks

Notebooks

Highlighters

Binders

Water bottles

Sticky notes

Items recommended for care kits for Avenues for Youth

Feminine hygiene products

Decks of cards

Stickers

Fidget spinners

Hard warmers

Notebooks

Ways to ‘move your feet’

Dig deeper:

The survivors of the Annunciation shooting and their families are finding meaning in channeling their grief into action.

"Within a few hours, I think Principal (Matt) DeBoer made a statement that everybody, that had an impact on everybody, which was 'When you pray, move your feet,'" said Mike Roaldi, an Annunciation parent. "And that's a concept that's just gotten into our psyche and been part of our response and grief."

What you can do:

Annunciation is encouraging everyone to serve others in their own communities or to perform an act of kindness on Aug. 27.

If you don’t know where to start, Annunciation suggested the following places to volunteer or donate to:

Catholic Charities

Bridging

Every Meal

Incarnation Food Shelf

Memorial Blood Centers

Second Harvest Heartland

READ NEXT: How to support, honor Annunciation community on 1-year anniversary

Honoring Harper and Fletcher

What you can do:

Minneapolis residents are also asked to place two candles or lights in their windows in memory of Fletcher Merkel and Harper Moyski, the two students killed in the shooting.

Since the shooting, members of the Annunciation community have been holding a nightly prayer service outside the church at 9 p.m. each evening to pray the Rosary together.

"These quiet moments give us space to come together in faith, to remember Harper and Fletcher, to pray for their families and our entire community, and to ask God to continue guiding us in our healing," the school said in a Facebook post.

Those unable to gather in person are invited to participate from their home or join their community in prayer wherever they are.

Nightly prayer service outside the Annunciation church and school in Minneapolis. (Annunciation Catholic School / Supplied)

Annunciation requests privacy to support community healing

What they're saying:

Annunciation is requesting privacy on Thursday as the community and those affected are still in the early stages of healing, according to the city's news release. All events at Annunciation church are private and closed to the public.

The community also requests that the public not send stuffed animals, flowers, food or other physical donations.

How You Can Help:

Anyone wishing to support the community is encouraged to contribute to the Annunciation Hope and Healing Fund.

Following the Aug. 27, 2025, mass shooting, the Catholic Community Foundation of Minnesota established the Annunciation Hope and Healing Fund. The fund will provide financial support for the needs of the church, school and others affected by the shooting.

Contributions to the fund can be made here.

Information on donating via bank, credit card, or mailing a check can be found here.

Preserving survivor stories

What we know:

The parents of Harper Moyski, a victim of the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting, have launched the One More Story Collective — a project dedicated to preserving the stories of those impacted by the Aug. 27, 2025 shooting.

The One More Story Collective creates guided conversations where two people slow down, listen closely and preserve a meaningful moment together. The effort grew directly out of the Annunciation community in the aftermath of the shooting, when meaningful conversation became a way for people to feel more connected and less alone.

Local perspective:

The collective has already recorded about a dozen conversations, and some are posted publicly — including Mike Moyski's own retelling of that day.