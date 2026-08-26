Annunciation shooting: Harper Moyski's parents launch project to preserve survivors' stories

The Brief The parents of Annunciation Church and School shooting victim Harper Moyski launched the One More Story Collective to preserve stories from those impacted by the Aug. 27, 2025 mass shooting. The collective uses guided conversations where participants can share their experiences, with recordings either kept private or added to a public collection. About a dozen conversations have already been recorded, including one from Harper's father, Mike Moyski.



The parents of Harper Moyski, a victim of the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting, have launched the One More Story Collective — a project dedicated to preserving the stories of those impacted by the Aug. 27, 2025 shooting.

Preserving the stories that matter

The One More Story Collective creates guided conversations where two people slow down, listen closely and preserve a meaningful moment together. The effort grew directly out of the Annunciation community in the aftermath of the shooting, when meaningful conversation became a way for people to feel more connected and less alone.

What we know:

The collective has already recorded about a dozen conversations, and some are posted publicly — including Mike Moyski's own retelling of that day.

"We realize memory is fleeting," said Mike Moyski, Harper Moyski's father. "A lot of these kids have stories that they need to share and that they'll want to remember or that are important for researchers, understanding the impacts of gun violence 30 years from now, can go back and tap into these files."

Participants are guided through the experience by local Story Guides and are given a simple conversation guide — no script or perfect story required. After the conversation, participants decide whether their recording becomes part of the public collection or remains a private keepsake.

How the community is responding

Community members who have already taken part describe the experience as deeply personal.

"It's a community that raised me, and now I get to raise the next generation," said Becca.

"I don't think we knew what to do other than to be together," said Anders.

"I think the biggest thing is showing up and trying — just being there for people on their worst days," said Seamus.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known how many additional conversations the collective plans to record or whether the project will expand beyond the Annunciation community.