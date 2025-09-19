Annunciation students finish first week back at school, church thanks community

article

The Brief Annunciation students finished their first back-to-school week following the mass shooting that killed two children and injured 21 people. In a social media post, the church thanked the children for bringing joy every day. Images shared by the church showed children enjoying activities while accompanied by first responders.



Annunciation students return to class

Big picture view:

In a social media post, the church thanked the children for bringing joy every day.

Church officials also thanked staff, first responders, city officials, the Salvation Army, and the Minnesota Vikings for embracing the children and community.

They also expressed gratitude to state officials for helping them process the tragedy and move forward.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo shared from Annunciation Catholic school shows students wrapping up their first week at school since the mass shooting. From: Supplied

Message of Gratitude from Father Zehren

What they're saying:

Father Dennis Zehren, pastor at Annunciation Catholic Church and School, shared the following statement:

"St. Paul reminds us in his First Letter to the Thessalonians, ‘In all circumstances give thanks.’ Never have I had such a mighty reason to do so. All of us at Annunciation Church and School have been fortified in so many ways by the outpouring of love we have received from you. Thank you! I have been so in awe of the grace of God working through so many faithful followers of Jesus.

"We at Annunciation suffered a great loss on the Feast of St. Monica. We continue to grieve the loss of Harper and Fletcher. We pray for Sophia and all those who still need heavenly healing.

"St. Monica will always be a special patroness and intercessor for us, helping us to grow strong in the patience, hope, and untiring devotion that leads to the conversion of all that is wayward in our world. We cherish St. Monica's prayers for our children and for the next generation — so that all will know the precious gift of our Catholic faith.

"Again, thank you. While I am unable to respond personally to all who have reached out, pledging prayers and support, please know that we have been moved deeply. It has made us more appreciative than ever for the ways each of you is answering the call of Jesus. We rejoice to be with you as laborers for His harvest.

"Together in the peace of Jesus that surpasses all understanding."