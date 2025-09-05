Annunciation mass shooting: Faith leaders call for assault weapon ban

The Brief Faith leaders are gathering at the Minnesota State Capitol in the wake of the Annunciation mass shooting. Organizers say they are calling for an assault weapon and high-capacity magazine ban. The mass shooting left two children dead and a total of 21 people injured.



A coalition of faith leaders, in partnership with Moms Demand Action and Vote Common Good, are calling for assault weapons and high-capacity magazines to be banned after the Annunciation mass shooting in Minneapolis.

The group will hold a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul at 1 p.m. Watch it live in the player above.

The news conference will include representatives from Vote Common Good, Moms Demand Action, First Universalist Church in Minneapolis, Bet Shalom congregation, Moms Demand Action, The Table in Minneapolis, Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church and Minnesota Children's Hospital.

Vote Common Good statement

What they're saying:

Executive Director and Co-Chair of Vote Common Good Doug Pagitt shared the following written statement ahead of the news conference:

"Vote Common Good is calling on the Minnesota legislature to pass an assault weapons ban in light of the Annunciation Church shooting. As people of faith, we believe protecting lives is a sacred duty, and pursuing the common good requires bold action to end the scourge of gun violence."

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.