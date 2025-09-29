Annunciation holds blood drive to honor victims, people affected by shooting

The Brief Annunciation Catholic Church and school held a blood drive Monday afternoon. Memorial Blood Centers said the event was planned before the shooting that left two children dead and injured 21 other people last month. The event was the second blood drive at Annunciation since the deadly attack.



Living across the street from Annunciation, the mass shooting hit close to home for Alessandra Courbois.

But now she is donating blood for the first time to honor the victims of that tragic day.

Showing support

What we know:

"The world we live in right now can be a really scary place. And I think it can be daunting thinking about what we as individuals can do to make a difference," Courbois told FOX 9.

A blood mobile was set up in the parking lot behind the Catholic Church for a blood drive on Monday afternoon.

Memorial Blood Centers says they've seen 1,200 first time blood donors since the shooting.

They also say blood donations are up 13% in August and September of this year compared to the same months last year because of the outpouring of support following the tragedy.

"I think it's the awareness of hey, what can I do? When something tragic happens in a community, people want to do something, and sometimes you feel hamstrung. What can we do? Well, giving blood is something anyone can do. At least they can come and try," said Corey Bianchi-Rossi, marketing manager for Memorial Blood Centers.

Memorial Blood Centers say 65% of the population is eligible to give blood, but only 3% do unless something spurs them into action.

"People are extremely willing, which is funny because the calls that there's a critical low blood supply isn't doing it. People need something to motivate them in a way. And fortunately for us, we might be that motivation," said Jimmy Dunn, Director of Outreach and Community Life at Annunciation.

Rolling up their sleeves

What they're saying:

Courbois says she's just happy to do her part.

"I think things like a blood drive or just showing up to the vigils, donating money, whatever it may be, that there's these small acts that we can each take that better help the community as a whole" said Courbois.