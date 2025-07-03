Annie's Parlour in Dinkytown closed after more than 50 years in business

article

The Brief Annie's Parlour in Dinkytown is now permanently closed. The restaurant returned in spring 2024 after a four-year hiatus spurred by the pandemic. This announcement marks the end of more than 50 years at the Dinkytown location.



A Dinkytown restaurant near the University of Minnesota campus is now permanently closed after more than 50 years in business.

Annie's Parlour announced on Thursday its permanent closure, bringing an end to half a century of traditional burgers and malts at the iconic location.

Annie's Parlour closed

Big picture view:

Annie's Parlour, next door to the Kitty Kat Klub and the Lands End Pasty Company, is now permanently closed, according to a post on its social media page.

The post thanked the "generations of regulars" who came for the restaurant's burgers, fries and malts during the "unforgettable years in Dinkytown."

What they're saying:

"Thank you — to our staff past and present, to the students who became regulars, to the families who made us part of their routine, and to everyone who ever climbed that staircase and made Annie’s a part of their lives," the post read.

Local perspective:

Anyone who purchased gift cards at Annie's Parlour can redeem them at Convention Grill in Edina.

Annie's Parlour history

The backstory:

Annie's Parlour was opened by Minneapolis restaurateur John Rimarcik, who "believed in keeping things simple, affordable, and real," according to the restaurant's farewell post.

The COVID-19 pandemic led the restaurant to close for four years before it reopened in spring 2024.

The iconic restaurant also offered outdoor seating with an elevated view of the city.

The social media post did not say why they made the decision to close its doors for good.