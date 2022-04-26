Animal Humane Society's Walk for Animals is Saturday

article

The Animal Humane Society’s annual Walk for Animals is Saturday, and FOX 9 Morning News will be broadcasting live from the walk before it gets underway.

The event is back in-person this year at a new location, the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, where thousands of people and their pets are expected to walk to raise money for the Animal Humane Society.

Activities run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the 1-mile walk through the Fairgrounds starting at 10 a.m. In addition to the walk, there will be dog games, a pet costume contest at 11:30 a.m., vendors, food trucks, celebrity guests, live music and more.

The Walk for Animals is the Animal Humane Society’s largest fundraiser of the year to support the work it does to help animals and keep people and pets together.

Advertisement

The 51st annual event is rain or shine. You can still register for the walk (for free) here, as well as fundraise or make a donation.