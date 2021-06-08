Animal Humane Society volunteer celebrates 100th birthday at shelter

article

A longtime volunteer at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Charlotte Beegle, of St. Louis Park, celebrated the occasion with animal shelter staff and some furry friends Tuesday.

Beegle has been with the shelter for 32 years and said celebrating her 100th birthday there felt like she was "in the right place."

In 1988, just after her husband passed away, Beegle joined the AHS as a volunteer. She walked dogs, filed documents and much more. She even welcomed pets into her home, including a recent cat named Eddie.

"Animals are a very important part of my life," she said. "And now I have a cat that I talk to and he doesn’t tell anyone what I say. Better than some friends, right?"

During her years of service, she has logged more than 5,000 volunteer hours.

Beegle said she has been living alone for a long time, but said, "This was my salvation, coming here."

She said she will continue to volunteer when operations at the AHS are back to normal. She is the longest-serving volunteers.

All of the kittens seen in the story are up for adoption.