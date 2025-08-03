Animal Humane Society seeks more photographers to help pets get adopted

The Brief The Animal Humane Society (AHS) currently has about 1,300 volunteers, and ideally would like closer to 1,500. Some volunteers have specialized skills, including semi-professional photographers. One couple at the AHS Coon Rapids location shared some of their favorite aspects of introducing animals ready for adoption to the world.



Karen and Dave Super are super aware of how important first impressions can be. Karen has almost always had a camera in her hand since she was a teenager. Capturing family memories leads to loons at the lake, and eventually to part-time work away from her job programming computers.

Now she volunteers her photography skills, posing pups for the Animal Humane Society (AHS) social media platforms.

Posing pets for adoption

What they're saying:

"Most of the times when you walk through, they might not give off the right presence,," says Karen. "So what we try to do is we take them outside, and we play with them, throw the ball. We like to see, okay, how does this dog like to interact with people? Does it like to play? How does it take trees? Does it know any commands? So we just kind of play with him, hang out with him for a little bit.

Partnering every other week with her husband, Dave, this couple use their keen ability to capture each pet's personality, with the goal of pulling at heart string and getting them adopted as soon as possible.

"He’s the dog whisper", says Karen. "H is the dog wrangler. He helps get the dog in the right position and I have the easy job. I just have to take a photo, but he helps you know with treats and noises and toys."

AHS looking for photographers

Local perspective:

With about 1,300 different volunteers across the humane society’s three locations, a few more specialized, semi-professional photographers are needed. Especially those who can quickly capture and edit the photos, aiming to get the rescues out as quickly as they come in.

"All of our volunteer positions make a huge difference in the animals' outcome and their journey," says AHS volunteer coordinator Jen Rickert. "With photography, it's just that next level of finding a great way to showcase these amazing animals that we have."

Looking through their lens, the Supers are happy to play a part in finding as many pups as possible a new home.

"Life has its challenges, so they end up here, and we want to get them rescued and get them to another home and have some other people enjoy, you know, having great dogs," says Dave.

