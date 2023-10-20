22 dogs removed from Andover animal rescue after 8 dead dogs found on Grey Cloud Island

New details have emerged on the eight deceased dogs found on Grey Cloud Island in Cottage Grove.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Humane Society carried out a search warrant at an animal rescue located near the 15800 block of 7th Avenue NW in Andover, a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said. There, authorities removed 22 dogs that are now being cared for by the Animal Humane Society.

It's believed the animal rescue is where the eight dogs found on Grey Cloud Island died, authorities said Friday. A person involved in the case admitted to dumping the dogs on Grey Cloud Island after authorities executed a search warrant at a home in Cottage Grove on Oct. 17, the sheriff's office previously said.

Authorities do not believe the person who dumped the dogs is responsible for the dogs' deaths, and their causes of death remain under investigation.

Police say no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed. The incident remains under investigation by Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Cottage Grove Police and the Animal Humane Society.

The animal rescue is not related to the building’s former occupant, an animal training facility, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities did not reveal the name of the animal rescue that was searched.