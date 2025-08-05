Amy Sue Pagnac’s disappearance: Maple Grove police still seeking answers 36 years later

The Brief Amy Sue Pagnac vanished on Aug. 5, 1989, while returning home from her family's farm. The 13-year-old was riding with her father when they stopped at a gas station in Osseo. When he came back from the restroom, she was gone. Anyone with information about the teenager's disappearance is encouraged to contact investigators.



The Maple Grove Police Department is still looking for information in the 1989 disappearance of 13-year-old Amy Sue Pagnac.

Amy Sue Pagnac's disappearance

Anniversary of disappearance:

Amy Sue Pagnac went missing two months before Jacob Wetterling, but she still hasn’t been found. Tuesday marks 36 years since her disappearance, and police are asking the public to share any information they may have on the case.

"The Maple Grove Police Department remains committed to uncovering the truth surrounding Amy’s case," a statement reads. "We believe that someone in the community holds information that could help bring Amy home."

The backstory:

On Aug. 5, 1989, Amy Sue Pagnac went with her father to their family farm in Isanti County for the afternoon. On the way back, her father stopped at a gas station in Osseo to use the restroom.

Amy Sue Pagnac stayed in the car, and upon her father's return, she was gone.

"You don't expect them to vanish, and the last thing you ever expect is not only did they vanish, but you don't see or hear from them again for 30 years," Susan Pagnac, Amy’s mother, told FOX 9 in a 2019 interview.

The case has remained under investigation, yet there’s been no sign of the missing teenager, and her family believes she was taken against her will.

"She would not have stayed gone. She was quite happy, she was looking forward to starting eighth grade," said Susan Pagnac.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Amy Sue Pagnac may have had a seizure and "been disoriented." She requires medication for allergies and has a history of seizures from unknown causes.

What you can do:

The Maple Grove Police Department is requesting anyone with details about the case, or if they knew the missing teenager and have not yet spoken with investigators, to contact Detective Missy Parker at 763-494-6206 or email mparker@maplegrovemn.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers online, or by calling 1-800-222-8477.