Amir Locke's funeral to be held Thursday in Minneapolis

Funeral services for Amir Locke, the 22-year-old man killed by Minneapolis police while officers were executing a "no-knock warrant", will be held Thursday at the Shiloh Temple in Minneapolis.

The Rev. Al Sharpton will give the eulogy -- just as he did for the funeral of Daunte Wright at the same church last April. There will be a public viewing at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.

Mark Hanneman, a Minneapolis SWAT Team member, shot and killed Locke on Feb. 2 after officers used a key to enter an apartment in downtown Minneapolis while searching for a suspect in a St. Paul homicide. Locke was not named in the search warrant.

Police bodycam footage showed an approximately 9-second sequence that resulted in the shooting. Police yelled to announce their presence, and Locke, covered in a blanket and apparently sleeping on the sofa, startled awake and grabbed a handgun before Mannerman shot him three times. Locke owned the gun legally, according to his family.

Locke’s family has called the killing "an execution" and called for a national ban on "no-knock" warrants. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.