American Heart Association moves annual Heart Walk online amid coronavirus concerns

Many charities are preparing for the impact the novel coronavirus pandemic will have on fundraising this spring. The American Heart Association in Minnesota is one of those charities having to adapt.

The AHA’s annual Heart Walk at Target Field was scheduled for May 16. About 20,000 people usually participate in the event, which raises about $2 million. However due to coronavirus concerns, the AHA is making the walk a virtual event instead.

Elizabeth Warmka with the AHA says the change allows people to stay connected amid social distancing. People just have to walk two miles anywhere they can on May 16.

“Let’s bring everyone together, maybe not all in the same place, but we can still all do it on the same day, the same time and we can connect through social media,” said Warmka. “We can all go on a walk through our neighborhoods, in our yards or be active in our homes, on our bikes or on our treadmills.”

She says people will be able to connect by using #TCHeartWalk when they share photos and videos. For more information, click here.

