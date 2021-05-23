Minneapolis AMBER Alert cancelled, police pursuing suspect

An AMBER Alert was issued Sunday afternoon after two children, ages 3 and 5, were abducted from their Minneapolis home by a 32-year-old man, police say.

The alert was cancelled just minutes later after the mother of the children told the abductor that the alert was issued.

Police say the man dropped the children off with the mother but sped away in the stolen vehicle. Officers say there is now a pursuit.

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX 9 for the latest.