Houston police say officers found a woman’s remains in the jaws of an alligator in Horsepen Bayou on Tuesday morning.

According to police, they were searching for a missing woman around 8:40 a.m. near the 2700 block of Coastal Oak Drive when they made the tragic discovery.

Officers said there was an alligator taking bites out of a female victim. The identity of the woman, believed to be in her 60s, has not been released.

Police say an HPD sergeant shot and killed the alligator to keep it from doing more damage to the remains.

The HPD Dive Team recovered the woman’s remains and the alligator from the bayou.

Authorities say it's unclear if the woman died before the incident. An autopsy will determine her cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600.