Crash near Albertville closes part of westbound I-94

The Brief The westbound lanes of I-94 between Albertville and Monticello are closed Friday morning due to a crash. The State Patrol said the collision involved two vehicles in a construction zone. Helicopters were on the scene, but the exact injuries of those involved are not yet known. As of 10:40 a.m., the road remains closed.



A portion of westbound Interstate 94 near Albertville is closed on Friday morning due to a two-vehicle crash involving serious injuries.

What we know

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened Friday morning in a construction zone in the westbound lanes of I-94. Further details have yet to be released, but the crash involved two vehicles and serious injuries have been reported.

Wright County officials posted on X that both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles. Two helicopters were seen landing on the roadway, and officials say the two drivers were airlifted to North Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

The westbound lanes of I-94 between Albertville and Monticello are closed. The Minnesota Department of Transportation estimates the road could reopen around 11 a.m. but is alerting drivers to use the nearest exit and follow the alternate routes to continue west.

Officials let some drivers in the backed-up traffic through the crash scene. As of 10:40 a.m., the roadway is closed, and crews remain on scene investigating.

MnDOT traffic camera captures crash scene on westbound I-94 in Albertville. (Supplied)

What we don’t know

The exact circumstances of the crash are not yet known, but the State Patrol reported that two cars were involved.

It's unclear how many people were injured in the collision or their current condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.