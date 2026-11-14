Minnesota weather: Sunny Saturday after a chilly morning, more clear skies in the coming days
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A cold start to Saturday is giving way to sunny skies in the Twin Cities with a quiet, mild stretch in the coming days.
Clear blue skies in Minnesota
Local perspective:
Expect plenty of sunshine and barely any wind before a seasonable afternoon settles in.
The Twin Cities should top out near 44 degrees, which is close to the average high temperature.
A few spots may stay in the upper 30s, but most areas should reach the lower 40s with plenty of sunshine.
Some clouds are sitting across the Dakotas, but the forecast shows there is not much activity around the region.
Conditions are expected to stay sunny and calm throughout the day.
Mild temperatures and clear skies ahead
What's next:
The Twin Cities should reach 48 degrees on Sunday and much of Minnesota should land in the mid to upper 40s from north to south.
That marks the start of the warmer stretch, with little to no precipitation expected in the coming days.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.