Gophers beat Cincinnati 63-61 on Bobby Durkin buzzer beater

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The Brief Bobby Durkin hit a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds to play as the Gophers' men's basketball team won at Cincinnati 63-61 Monday night. Durkin had just five points on the night, and it was his only made shot from the perimeter. Kyan Evans led Minnesota with 26 points as the Gophers improved to 3-0.



The University of Minnesota men’s basketball season is only three games old, but they might have gotten their biggest non-conference win under Niko Medved Monday night.

Gophers beat Cincinnati on buzzer beater

The backstory:

With the Gophers down 61-60 and about eight seconds left in regulation, Cincinnati missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Minnesota got the rebound, Isaac Asuma found Bobby Durkin, and he did the rest.

Durkin hit a pull-up 3-pointer with a perfect swish, giving the Gophers a 63-61 lead with 0.4 seconds remaining. The Bearcats’ final shot came up well short, giving the Gophers a big early non-conference road win for a potential NCAA Tournament profile.

It was a bright spot in an otherwise rough night for Durkin, who had just five points on 2-for-7 shooting. It was his only made 3-pointer of the night.

The team celebrated in the locker room after, dumping water on the sharp-shooter.

Kyan Evans shines

Why you should care:

Kyan Evans played for Niko Medved two seasons ago at Colorado State. He transferred to the Gophers this past offseason to play for Medved after one year at North Carolina.

Evans was the offensive star Monday night, with 26 points on 11-of-19 shooting. He added 10 rebounds and five assists.

Southern University next

What's next:

Monday night might have been the Gophers’ toughest non-conference opponent, and their only true road game before Big Ten play.

They’re back home at The Barn Thursday night, hosting Southern.