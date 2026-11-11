Mille Lacs County accidental shooting: Victim airlifted from woods

The Brief On Wednesday, Nov. 11, deputies responded to an accidental shooting in the Mille Lacs Wildlife Management Area. Deputies found the injured hunter more than a mile into the woods and called for an air rescue. The sheriff's office said the hunter was flown to a trauma center and is expected to recover.



A hunter was airlifted from deep in the Mille Lacs Wildlife Management Area after a shooting, according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office.

Hunter airlifted from remote woods

On Wednesday, Mille Lacs County sheriff's deputies responded to an accidental shooting in the Mille Lacs Wildlife Management Area.

Deputies found the injured hunter and his hunting partner more than a mile into the woods where terrain made vehicle access very difficult.

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Deputies worked to stabilize the hunter for the rescue, according to the sheriff's office. The agency said deputies then called the Minnesota Air Rescue Team to lift him out of the woods, and he was taken to a trauma center.

The sheriff's office said the hunter was flown out for further medical care and transport to a trauma center. Officials said they fully expect him to survive and recover from his injuries.