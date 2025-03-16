Man dies after his car went airborne and hit a tree in Aitkin County

The Brief A man died in Wealthwood Township, Minnesota after his car went off the road, went airborne and hit a tree Saturday afternoon. The man was the only occupant of the car. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.



Fatal Wealthwood crash on Highway 18

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a man was driving westbound on Highway 18 when he went off the road. His car then went airborne off a driveway approach, hitting a tree.

The car rolled onto its roof and landed in the ditch, authorities said.

The man, who was identified by authorities as 77-year-old Leon Herbert Schefers, died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and road conditions were wet at the time.

What we don't know:

Authorities say it is unknown if alcohol was involved in the crash.

It is not clear what caused Schefers to go off the road leading up to the crash.