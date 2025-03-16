Man dies after his car went airborne and hit a tree in Aitkin County
WEALTHWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died after his car went airborne and struck a tree in Wealthwood Township Saturday afternoon.
Fatal Wealthwood crash on Highway 18
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a man was driving westbound on Highway 18 when he went off the road. His car then went airborne off a driveway approach, hitting a tree.
The car rolled onto its roof and landed in the ditch, authorities said.
The man, who was identified by authorities as 77-year-old Leon Herbert Schefers, died at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and road conditions were wet at the time.
What we don't know:
Authorities say it is unknown if alcohol was involved in the crash.
It is not clear what caused Schefers to go off the road leading up to the crash.
The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.