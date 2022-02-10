AG Ellison sues Minnesota landlord over 'fraud and abuse' violations

article

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today announced he has filed a lawsuit against HavenBrook Homes – the landlord of more than 600 single-family residential properties throughout the greater Twin Cities area, and one of the largest landlords in Minnesota.

The lawsuit alleges that the hedge fund-owned rental management company failed to repair and maintain rental homes that lacked heat, had backed-up sewers, in operable doors and windows, mold and even wild animals. It also blames HavenBrook for systematically misrepresenting its property-repair practices and keeping its properties uninhabitable for tenants in violation of Minnesota’s consumer-protection laws and landlord-tenant law.

"It’s almost impossible to afford your life and live with dignity, safety, and respect when your landlord puts their profits ahead of your health and safety," Ellison said in the announcement. "I filed this lawsuit because it’s my job to protect Minnesotans from fraud and abuse, and tenants are entitled to the same protections as all consumers."

Ellison is also suing HavenBrook for violating Minnesota law and rules about dangerous lead-paint removal, and telling tenants they must leave their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic (violating an executive order limiting tenancy terminations).

According to the announcement, the lawsuit is the first of its kind in the U.S.

The lawsuit alleges HavenBrook misrepresented to its current and prospective tenants that they provide "24/7" "around the clock" "same-day service" for emergency repairs when in reality, they often ignore urgent repair requests or make shoddy repair – if they respond to tenants’ requests at all.

Under Minnesota law, a landlord may not waive its duty to provide a habitable home for a tenant.