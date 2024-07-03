Expand / Collapse search
Afton State Park swimming rescue prompts dive team response

Published  July 3, 2024 3:10pm CDT
A man swimming at Afton State Park Beach prompted rescue operations from authorities after witnesses lost sight of his body. (FOX 9)

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man swimming at Afton State Park Beach prompted rescue operations from authorities after witnesses lost sight of him.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 9:41 a.m. for a possible drowning after being told a man had been swimming 20 to 30 feet offshore in roughly 12 feet of water before he went missing.

Washington County Water Rescue Dive and Recovery team responded to the scene as part of the rescue effort, and the Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Department located the man in about 18 feet of water. He later died at Regions Hospital.

His name is being withheld pending notification of family, and until the investigation has been completed, authorities have said.