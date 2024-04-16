ADL: Antisemitic incidents hit record high in Midwest amid Gaza conflict

article

The Anti-Defamation League reports a dramatic rise in antisemitic incidents across the country last year, driven in part by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

ADL Midwest says that they recorded a record 561 incidents of antisemitic vandalism, assault, and harassment in 2023. That breaks a record, set in 2022, but a whopping 88 percent.

Minnesota saw a 75 percent jump, going from 53 in 2022 to 93 last year. Illinois made up the largest number of incidents for the nine-state Midwest region, with 211 incidents in 2023.

Most of the incidents were reports of harassment and vandalism, with 5 reported antisemitic assaults among the 561 total incidents for Midwestern states. Nationwide, however, the ADL says there were 161 assaults linked to antisemitism.

The lion's share of the Midwest reports (69 percent) came after the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, which sparked the war in Gaza.

Across the nation, the ADL audit found the highest reports of antisemitic behavior in California and New York, with both recording more than 1,200 incidents each.

The ADL says it uses reports from law enforcement, victims, and community groups to log its audit, which includes both criminal and noncriminal acts.