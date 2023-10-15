Actress Suzanne Somers dead at 76

article

Suzanne Somers died on Sunday from breast cancer. She was 76.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th," her representative confirmed in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years."

Her representatives added, "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th.

"Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.

"A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month."

Somers was diagnosed with cancer twice before. She suffered skin cancer in her 30s and breast cancer in her 50s.

In July, the "Step by Step" star revealed to Fox News Digital that her breast cancer had returned.

"I have been living with cancer for decades now, using the best of alternative and conventional medicine to keep it at bay. Every time that little f----- pops up, I continue to bat it back," she said.

"As one of millions of cancer patients, we do our best not to let this insidious disease control us. I find bliss in each day. My husband has been by my side every step of the way, and my family has been so supportive. Thank you for the outpouring of love and good wishes."

