Actor Drake Bell reported missing in Daytona Beach, Florida, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:58AM
FOX 35 Orlando
GettyImages-841024514.jpg article

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Actor Drake Bell arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Expand

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Former Nickelodeon actor Drake Bell has been reported missing in Florida and is considered to be endangered, according to police.

Daytona Beach police said in a Facebook post Thursday morning that the 36-year-old actor and musician, whose legal name is Jared Bell, was possibly last seen Wednesday evening near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach.

Officials said he should be traveling in a 2022 gray BMW.

No other details about the circumstances of Bell's disappearance were immediately released by authorities.

Bell is best known for starring in the popular Nickelodeon TV show, "Drake & Josh," and his music career.

"For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department," officials said in the comment section of the post. 

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.

In 2021, Bell pleaded guilty in an Ohio courtroom to one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of attempted endangering children.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 