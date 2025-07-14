Activists say ICE is targeting immigrants going to court

The Brief Protesters gathered outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal building in Minneapolis to protest alleged ICE arrests that have occurred outside immigration court recently. Volunteers with the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) say in a single day last week they witnessed four undocumented individuals arrested outside immigration hearings. A senior ICE spokesperson defended the arrests saying anyone who entered the United States illegally in the past two years and doesn’t have a "valid credible fear claim" is subject to expedited removal.



Protesters gathered outside federal immigration court in Minneapolis on Monday, calling for an end to ICE arrests and what they described as complicit actions by court staff.

Activists speak out

What they're saying:

Volunteers with the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) claim they witnessed four men detained by plain-clothes ICE agents in a single day last week, and they believe these courthouse arrests are occurring almost daily now.

"They came here for safety and opportunity to build dignified lives and instead they’re being snatched by the systems that promised them justice," said Suleiman Adan with CAIR-MN.

Eyewitnesses to these arrests said in each incident the judge dismissed the individuals' case, sending them out of the courtroom and into the hands of waiting ICE agents. They also claim court staff were complicit in the arrests as they did not allow the individuals to seek refuge in the courtroom waiting area.

What DHS is saying:

In a statement from a senior Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, the administration defends the arrests, saying they are working to "reverse Biden’s catch and release policy that allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens to be let loose on American streets."

The statement goes on to say that anyone who entered the country illegal in the last two years are subject to expedited removal, unless they have a "valid credible fear claim."

What protesters want:

Protesters are asking for four things: