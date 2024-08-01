Acid spill contained in Minneapolis by hazmat crews

article

Fire and hazmat crews contained and cleaned up an acid spill in Minneapolis on Thursday.

How it happened

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, around 11:15 a.m., crews responded to a hazardous material spill at AZZ Galvanizing Service on the 400 block of St. Anthony Parkway.

At the scene, hazmat crews confirmed the chemical that spilled was hydrochloric acid, officials said. Employees said while attempting to load a container onto a truck in the company's shipping yard, the container accidentally fell and broke, spilling about 150 gallons of the acid.

Employees then worked to make a dike and dam to try and prevent the acid from going downhill onto the parkway and sewer.

Fire officials say a chemical reaction of the acid and rainwater mixing caused a small amount of off-gassing vapors over the spill.

Clean up effort

The parkway was blocked by fire crews to prevent cars and pedestrians from coming through.

Hazmat crews blocked the acid from getting into the sewers and put soda ash on the spill to neutralize the acidity, authorities said. The off-gassing then dissipated.

The sewer department flushed the sewers and the company is cleaning up the scene, so the parkway can be opened.

The Health Department and the State Duty Officer were notified of the spill.

Eight employees were evaluated at the scene for "respiratory irritation" by paramedics, officials said. One of the employees was taken to the hospital in stable condition to be further evaluated. No other injuries were reported.