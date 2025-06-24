New abandoned boat removal law begins on Aug. 1 in Minnesota

The Brief Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources will soon be tasked with the removal and disposal of abandoned boats. Beginning on Aug. 1, leaving a boat abandoned for DNR cleanup will be punishable with a misdemeanor. An earlier version of the proposal would have suspended the licenses, such as boating or hunting, as punitive measures for the owner until they were removed.



With an average of 40 boats left abandoned on one of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes annually, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will soon be tasked with the removal and disposal of them, which could lead to citations for their owners.

Minnesota abandoned boat cleanup

What we know:

A new law passed by Minnesota lawmakers tasks the DNR with the removal and disposal of abandoned boats. An owner found in violation can be charged with a misdemeanor in the process.

The law provides the DNR with $262,000 per year for two years in funding for its efforts, while also charging the owner for removal costs.

The backstory:

The proposal is said to be inspired by a 54-foot motor yacht that was abandoned last fall on the St. Croix River’s Beer Can Island.

The boat grew widespread attention for its lack of removal, and the lack of laws available to propel an owner into such an action.

An earlier version would have suspended the licenses, such as boating or hunting, as punitive measures for the owner until they were removed.