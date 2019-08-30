AAA: Deaths from running red lights at decade high

article

The amount of people dying in crashes due to drivers running through red lights is at a decade high, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

In 2017, 939 people died in red light running crashes, which amounts to more than two people a day. It's a 28 percent increase since 2012.

Of the 939 crashes, the AAA Foundation found that 46 percent of those killed were passengers and about five percent were cyclists or pedestrians.

Arizona had the highest rate of fatal red light running crashes, while New Hampshire had the lowest.

To prevent red light crashes, AAA encourages drivers to use safe driving habits. Research by the Insurance Institute fo Highway Safety also suggests red light cameras help reduce the amount of deadly crashes.