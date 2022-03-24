Car crashes into St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A car crashed through a Shakopee hospital Wednesday night causing extensive damage to the exterior walls.
Around 11 p.m. Wednesday a car went through the wall near the emergency room entrance of St. Francis Medical Center.
Allina officials say no one inside the hospital was injured and operations were not interrupted because of the incident.
Police have not yet said what led up to the crash or if the driver was injured.
Advertisement