93X’s ‘Twin City Takeover’ to feature Disturbed, others

article

The Twin Cities Takeover 2023 tour, sponsored by 93X, has announced it will feature Disturbed as its headliner.

Those wanting to get Down with the Sickness will have the chance to see the band at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The show also includes Falling in Reverse, Beartooth and Dorothy for support.

"The Twin Cities loves a huge rock show and loves Disturbed. So, we called them, along with a few of our other friends, and all are excited to perform at Twin City Takeover 2023," said Derek Madden, Program Director of 93X in a press release about the event. "We can’t wait to rock with thousands of our closest friends at the incredible Xcel Energy Center this spring."

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.