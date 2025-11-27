92 years of Thanksgiving football: St. Paul families continue tradition

The Brief Two extended families in St. Paul celebrated their 92nd annual turkey bowl. The Battis-Bohen Bowl is a football rivalry older than the Vikings and Packers. Five generations have participated, with new generations raring to join the action.



Two extended families in St. Paul kicked off Thanksgiving with a football tradition that has been running for 92 years.

Generations of family join the game

What we know:

The Battis-Bohen Bowl began in 1933 when a mother of seven boys sent them outside to play ball while she cooked Thanksgiving dinner.

The game has continued for ten decades, with family members gathering each year regardless of the weather.

The game is known for its friendly competition and loose rules, with uneven teams and occasional ringers.

The camaraderie and affection among players remain constant, along with some original uniforms.

The backstory:

Tom Bohen, who played in the first game 92 years ago, is remembered fondly by the family.

His legacy continues through the trophy, which features the original ball and a list of all-time participants.

The tradition continues

What they're saying:

"I am named after my great grandpa Tom," said Thomas Rowley Bælum, who traveled from Denmark to participate in his first Battis-Bohen Bowl. "I've never done anything like this with my family back home. Yeah, it's really amazing."

Bælum expressed gratitude for being part of the tradition and looks forward to passing it on to the next generation. The final score of the game remains unknown, but Bælum felt he played well.

What we don't know:

The exact number of participants this year is unknown. Players come and go. And the final score of the game is a mystery.