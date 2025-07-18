900-pound meth bust leads to federal indictments for 2 men

The Brief Two men are facing federal indictments for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine after police recovered nearly 900 pounds of it. Court documents say undercover police tracked the two after a controlled buy and arrested them in Minneapolis. The bust was one of the largest meth seizures in Minnesota history.



Federal prosecutors have indicted two men in connection with one of the largest methamphetamine busts in the history of Minnesota.

Joel Casas-Santiago, 46, and Guillermo Mercado-Charparro, 44, are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Mercado-Charparro is also charged with illegal reentry by a removed alien. Investigators say neither of the men have any ties to the Twin Cities area and are associated with larger drug-sales organizations in Mexico, according to the criminal complaint.

What they're saying:

Acting United States Attorney Joseph H. Thompson released a statement that emphasized the historic significance of the bust:

"This isn't just another drug bust — it’s one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in Minnesota history. A 900-pound haul like this doesn’t just show intent to distribute. It shows intent to poison entire communities. We will not let Minnesota become a distribution hub for cartel-scale operations. This prosecution is just the beginning."

Timeline:

Minneapolis police say undercover officers bought a pound of methamphetamine from Mercado-Charparro on July 2, 2025.

Police saw Mercado-Charparro driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck around south Minneapolis, presumably to make other drug deals, and got a court order to attach a GPS tracker to the truck.

On July 7, around 10:30 a.m., police say they saw Mercado-Charparro put two large bags inside a Jeep that was parked near the Tacoma.

Officers also reported seeing another man, later identified as Casas-Santiago, leave in the Jeep while Mercado-Charparro left in the Tacoma.

Court documents say police later found the Tacoma unoccupied in south Minneapolis while both men were inside the Jeep in another part of south Minneapolis. Officers then searched the Jeep and found 251 pounds of methamphetamine in garbage bags and a cooler. Police also found Mercado-Charparro still had the keys to the Tacoma on him.

After returning to the Tacoma, police searched it and found another 638 pounds of methamphetamine. They also reported finding a suspected drug ledger with dates, vehicles and dollar amounts inside.

The complaint states that in a post-Miranda interview, Chaparro admitted to being involved in drug trafficking.

Police believe the estimated value of the recovered methamphetamine to be $1,700,000 if sold by the pound.