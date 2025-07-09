Nearly 900 pounds of meth seized in Minneapolis drug bust: Charges

article

The Brief Law enforcement seized approximately 890 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a drug bust in south Minneapolis. Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Investigators believe the men are associated with larger drug organization in Mexico. The Minneapolis bust comes weeks after 900 pounds of crystal meth was seized in Burnsville.



Two men face charges after law enforcement seized nearly 900 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a massive drug bust in south Minneapolis.

Court documents filed on Tuesday show 46-year-old Joel Casas-Santiago, of Minneapolis, and 44-year-old Guillermo Mercado Chaparro, of Chicago, are facing charges for their alleged roles in the crime.

Minneapolis meth bust

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, an undercover police officer purchased a pound of meth from Chaparro on July 2. Authorities then secured a court order to track his pickup truck.

On July 7, officers reportedly saw Chaparro place two large bags into a Jeep parked near his truck. Casas-Santiago reportedly got into the Jeep and both men drove off in their vehicles.

Later, officers located the Jeep near 31st Street and Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis. The complaint states that a search of the Jeep turned up 251 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

Officers obtained a warrant for the pickup truck, where they reportedly discovered another 638 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, along with an alleged drug ledger. The estimated retail value of the recovered methamphetamine is $1.7 million, according to the complaint.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Suspected methamphetamine seized in Minneapolis during large drug bust. (Credit: Ramsey County Sheriff's Office) From: Facebook

During a post-Miranda interview, Chaparro allegedly admitted to being involved in drug trafficking. Investigators believe both men are connected with a larger drug organization operating out of Mexico, according to the complaint.

What they're saying:

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted about the drug bust on X, saying "900 lbs of meth seized during two traffic stops in Minnesota yesterday, in a hit targeting drug trafficking rings you’ll hear about soon. We’re finding them and crushing their operations. More to come."

While the complaint states 889 pounds of suspected meth were seized, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said they were trying to bring about 960 pounds of meth "into our community," calling the seizure "possibly one of the largest meth busts in Minnesota history."

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said of the seizure, "The amount of illicit drugs recovered in this case is staggering. These drugs were on our streets in huge quantities and nearly made it into the hands of our neighbors who struggle with drug use. The damage 900 pounds of methamphetamine could have caused is devastating, all while funding drug sale organizations that prey on our community. We will work to hold these two individuals accountable to protect our community."

What's next:

Casas-Santiago is facing one count of first-degree sale of meth within a 90-day period. Chaparro is facing two counts of the same charge.

The men are scheduled to make their first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Burnsville meth bust

Dig deeper:

The Minneapolis drug bust comes just weeks after authorities uncovered 900 pounds of crystal meth in Burnsville.

The meth was concealed in multiple tubes held in large spools of metal found inside a storage shed in Burnsville. Prosecutors say the street value of that meth is worth between $22 million and $25 million.

Photos from the criminal complaint.