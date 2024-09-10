9/11 memorial in Wayzata vandalized, artifact stolen

The Brief Wayzata police are seeking public help to find a glass artifact stolen from the city's 9/11 memorial on August 29. The artifact, a piece of glass from Ground Zero, holds significant sentimental value as it was found near the remains of Gordon "Gordy" McCannel Aamoth Jr., a Wayzata resident killed in the 9/11 attacks. A $1,000 reward is offered for its return, no questions asked.



Photos from Wayzata PD shows the piece of glass intact before the theft (left) and missing after (right).

Wayzata police are asking for the public's help in finding an artifact that was apparently stolen from the city's 9/11 memorial last month.

What we know

Police say they were alerted to the theft on Thursday, August 29. The person who reported the theft initially believed the glass had been smashed, but officers say it appears the glass artifact was forcefully removed from the memorial and stolen, leaving only a small fragment left behind.

Background

The granite memorial at Panoway Plaza Park in Wayzata was dedicated in 2021 in honor of Gordon "Gordy" McCannel Aamoth Jr. – a Wayzata resident who was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

The memorial featured several artifacts from Ground Zero, including a piece of glass recovered from the site.

Police explain: "This piece of glass was found near the remains of Gordy Aamoth Jr., by a New York City police officer and brought to Minnesota to be given to Steve Nilson, one of Gordy’s classmates who eulogized Gordy at this memorial dedication service. This simple glass artifact holds immeasurable value to many, including Gordy Aamoth’s family."

Investigators say while the glass artifact has tremendous sentimental value for Aamoth's loved ones, it has no tangible value.

Reward offered

Wayzata police say a $1,000 reward has now been offered for the return of the glass artifact – no questions asked.

"If you know something about its whereabouts, please contact the WPD and help us return this historical artifact to the memorial so everyone can reflect on its significance," wrote police.