82-year-old driver killed in crash with 2 semis while merging onto I-35W in Burnsville, Minnesota

An 82-year-old driver died Sunday after his vehicle was involved in a crash with two semis while all three vehicles were merging onto Interstate 35W in Burnsville, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the driver as Richard Segers of Savage.

At 6:50 p.m., Segers, who was driving a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis, exited Burnsville Parkway to go southbound onto I-35W, the State Patrol reported. As he was getting onto the interstate, a tractor-trailer that was on the right shoulder started to merge into the right lane.

Segers attempted to move into the left lane, but was unable to due to traffic. The driver of the Mercury slammed on the brakes behind the merging tractor-trailer.

A second tractor-trailer that was behind the mercury was unable to stop and rear-ended the Mercury, pushing it into the other tractor-trailer.

Segers died in the crash. His passenger, a 50-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man, and the driver of one of the semis were both injured.

