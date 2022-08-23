8-year-old dies after being struck by pick-up, driver arrested

An 8-year-old girl was killed and a 47-year-old is behind bars following a crash on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation Monday evening.

According to the Prior Lake Police Department, the 47-year-old was driving a pick-up truck when he stuck the 8-year-old who was out biking with her mom.

The crash happened at 7:51 p.m. Monday near Dakota Trail and Orion Road.

The child was taken by ambulance to the hospital where she later died.

The driver remained at the scene and was arrested for criminal vehicular homicide.

The Prior Lake Police Department is still investigating the incident.