75-year-old woman charged in East Harlem pickpocketing incident: NYPD

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 2:32 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Douglas County
19
Flood Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 4:04 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County, Todd County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:36 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
from SUN 11:35 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Itasca County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:26 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 4:24 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Winona County, Buffalo County

75-year-old woman charged in East Harlem pickpocketing incident: NYPD

By Antwan Lewis
Published 
Updated April 16, 2023 1:28PM
FOX 5 NY

Exclusive: Pick pocketing incident caught on camera in East Harlem

An East Harlem woman is warning her fellow New Yorkers about the prevalence of pick-pocketing in the city. The victim and her mother were shopping when a group of women got a little too close inside a grocery store, resulting in the victim's wallet being stolen. Thanks to store surveillance footage, the NYPD was able to make an arrest, charging a 75-year-old woman with grand larceny.

EAST HARLEM - Pickpocketing is still a major problem in New York City, and a recent victim is speaking out to raise awareness. 

Speaking to FOX 5 NY, the woman, who did not want to reveal her identity, is warning her fellow New Yorkers that they need to be vigilant and protect themselves from these crimes.

According to the victim, she and her mother were shopping inside an East Harlem grocery store on March 31 when a group of women got a little too close to them in the produce section.

"There was an elderly lady who kept rubbing up against me," the victim said. "Supposedly she drops something on the floor. That was her way of trying to make like she was doing something, so she could reach into my purse."

RELATED: NYC crime stats: Major felonies down, but youth violence on the rise

The victim believes the elderly lady was joined by two younger women, all of whom can be seen in surveillance footage of the incident, who surrounded her as if they were shopping for produce. One distracted her, while the other stole her wallet, containing $300, from inside her purse.

Thankfully, the surveillance footage helped the police make an arrest. Michelle Chacon, a 75-year-old from Corona Queens, was charged with grand larceny. Shockingly, this was not her first time being arrested for the same crime. She was previously arrested for grand larceny in 2000 and 2001.

According to the NYPD, grand larceny reports rose slightly in March

While the quick arrest of the suspect was of some comfort, the victim told FOX 5 NY that she still feels violated. 

"I'm blaming myself for not being aware," she said. 